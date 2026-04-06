Former cricketer Rashid Latif, 11 others awarded Tamgha-i-Karachi

Mayor Murtaza Wahab honours former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif at the event.—Dawn

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Sunday conferred ‘Tamgha-i-Karachi’ on former Pakistan Test captain Rashid Latif and 11 other prominent citizens of Karachi for their outstanding contributions to the city and to national service.

Tamgha-i-Karachi is a Mayor Murtaza Wahab’s initiative launched last year to recognise the heroes of the metropolis and honoured them for their services.

At a ceremony held at Khaliqdina Hall, Mayor Wahab vowed to organise the event every year and make it an annual feature of the metropolis.

Besides Rashid Latif, those who were awarded are martyred firefighter Furqan Shaukat of the KMC Fire Brigade, late labour leader Karamat Ali, mediaperson Ali Hassan Sajid, painter Ghulam Abbas Kamangar, journalist and author Shah Waliullah Junaidi, fine artist Masooma Halai, marine researcher Dr Abid Raza, calligrapher Kashif Khan, classical musician Ustad Mazhar Umaro Bando Khan, dancer Amjad Rana and scout Tahir Sheikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Wahab highlighted the importance of acknowledging individuals who bring pride to the city.

Mayor Wahab says initiative aims to recognise those overlooked for national awards

“Those who elevate the name of Karachi, Sindh and Pakistan through their talent and efforts are our true heroes,” he said. “It is a collective responsibility to recognise and celebrate their services. I congratulate all recipients of the Tamgha-i-Karachi and express gratitude on behalf of the citizens for their invaluable contributions.”

The mayor said that many individuals serving society do not receive major national awards despite their impactful work.

He said that the KMC had initiated the Tamgha-i-Karachi to fill this gap by honouring such personalities across various fields.

Calling it a “humble effort,” Mr Wahab said the initiative aims to highlight the contributions of those who often remain unrecognised despite their dedication.

He paid special tribute to martyrs, saying that their sacrifices would always be remembered and honoured. He also highlighted the vital role of firefighters, calling them heroes who risk their lives to protect others.

The mayor regretted that several deserving individuals, including Rashid Latif and Karamat Ali, had not received the national recognition they merited, reinforcing the importance of such local initiatives.

He also spoke about Karachi’s rich cultural and historical heritage, pointing to the restoration and reopening of Khaliqdina Hall as a positive sign of revival.

“Karachi has a glorious past, and together we can restore its bright present and promising future,” he said.

The mayor urged Karachiites to actively support KMC in addressing the city’s challenges and working collectively for its development.

He encouraged municipal employees to continue serving with dedication and integrity, expressing hope that even after retirement, their contributions would be remembered and honoured through such initiatives.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026