Balochistan begins to implement energy saving plan

• CM launches ‘1129’ helpline to report fuel price gouging

• Business leaders reject ‘anti-trader’ rules, threaten protests

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has formally begun implementing energy conservation measures, ordering the early closure of markets and restaurants across the province, while also launching a new helpline for citizens to report the overcharging of petrol.

According to an official notification from the Balochistan Home Department, all markets and shopping centres must close by 8pm. The order was issued following a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to save the public from the impact of rising inflation.

Pharmacies, tandoors and bakeries have been exempted from the restrictions.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqaat said all functions in wedding halls, banquet halls and hotels must end by 10pm, with restaurants also required to close at the same time.

“The district administration and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the orders, warning that violators will face action under relevant laws,” Mr Shafqaat said. Divisional commissioners and police officials have been instructed to ensure immediate enforcement.

Separately, the chief minister announced a dedicated helpline, 1129, to provide public relief and ensure the fair pricing of petroleum products.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Bugti said the helpline was established for the “registration and quick resolution of public complaints”. He stated citizens can use it to report cases of petrol being sold above officially fixed rates or other forms of corruption linked to its sale.

The chief minister confirmed the helpline will operate under the supervision of the Chief Minister Secretariat and the Home Department to ensure transparency and effectiveness.

However, the move for early closures was immediately rejected by the business community.

Abdul Rahim Kakar, president of the Central Anjuman-i-Tajran Registered Balochistan, called the government’s closure timings “anti-trader” and warned of protests if the decision is enforced. Speaking at a press conference at Quetta Press Club, Mr Kakar said traders would not close markets and shops at 8pm, insisting that businesses should be allowed to remain open later.

“Markets should remain open until 10:00pm, while wedding halls, hotels and restaurants should operate until midnight,” he said.

He argued that no other province has imposed such early closure timings and claimed the move resembled “lockdown-style restrictions that harmed businesses during the Covid-19 period”. Mr Kakar said Balochistan is already struggling due to inflation, unemployment, insecurity and restrictions on border trade.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026