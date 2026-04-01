E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Kidnapped child reunited with parents

Mohammad Asghar Published
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RAWALPINDI: A two-and-a-half-year-old child, who was kidnapped from the Pirwadhai area on Monday was recovered by police and re-united with parents.

A couple was arrested by the police for being involved in kidnapping and a case was registered against them with the Pirwadhai police. The kidnapper was an illegal Afghan national and had been deported back to Afghanistan twice by the Pirwadhai police, while the woman involved in the kidnapping of the child was married and a friend of the accused.

She kidnapped the child only to give him to her brother’s wife who was childless, police investigation suggested.

Deer Khan, father of the abducted child lodged a complaint with the Pirwadhai police saying his younger daughter informed him that she was playing with her brother in the street when a burqa clad woman and a man came on a motorcycle.

She further said that the couple gave her a Rs100 note and asked her to buy a pamper from the shop which was located in the street. As the girl left her brother and walked towards the shop, the couple picked up the child and sped off.

On seeing that her brother was taken away by the motorcycle riders, she started screaming which caught the attention of people in the neighborhood.

He said in the FIR that as his son was kidnapped, he and his relatives started a search but after their efforts proved unproductive, they sought the police help and registered a kidnapping case.

Police teams set up pickets across the city and launched the search for the child.

The teams used CCTV cameras and human intelligence to trace and arrest both the accused from KP, and recovered the child.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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