E-Paper | July 10, 2026

IHC restores interim bail of Dr Fazeela Abbasi

Malik Asad Published
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restored the interim bail of Dr Fazeela Abbasi in a money laundering case and directed her to approach the trial court for further proceedings.

During the hearing, Dr Abbasi appeared before the court along with her counsel, Naeem Bukhari. The defence argued that the petitioner had been regularly appearing before the trial court and missed only one hearing due to medical reasons, for which a three-day medical certificate had been submitted. It was contended that the cancellation of her bail on this basis was unjustified.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the high court restored her interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and instructed her to appear before the trial court and pursue her pre-arrest bail petition in accordance with law.

The development comes days after a special court had dismissed Dr Abbasi’s pre-arrest bail plea over her non-appearance. In a written order, Special Judge Central Humayun Dilawar observed that the petitioner remained absent despite the case being fixed for hearing.

The order noted that although her counsel, Malik Sarwar Awan, appeared on her behalf, a request seeking exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds was rejected. The court held that the petitioner was “deliberately misusing the concession of pre-arrest bail.”

According to the order, the petition had been pending since January 13, 2026, alongside similar matters in which restraining orders had been issued by the IHC. However, the judge clarified that no such restraining order existed in the instant case, though the trial court had earlier exercised restraint due to orders passed in related matters.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Director Legal Khushnood Ahmed Bhatti, along with the complainant’s counsel and investigating officer Wajid Hussain, opposed the bail plea. The court also noted that a report under Section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been submitted with the record.

“Keeping in view the above, instant petition is dismissed due to non-appearance of petitioner,” the order concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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