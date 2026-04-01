Zalmi-United encounter washed out

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday night after persistent rain left the Gaddafi Stadium outfield too wet for play.

Both teams were awarded one point each.

The result lifted Zalmi’s tally to three points after their opening victory over Rawalpindi Pindiz, while Islamabad United collected their first point of the season following an earlier five-wicket defeat to Multan Sultans.

A heavy storm accompanied by rain hit Lahore about an hour before the scheduled start, easing only at 6:40pm.

Ground staff began clearing water around 7:15pm using three hand-driven rollers, later deploying a Super Sopper to dry the surface.

Covers were finally removed from the pitch and square at 9:15pm — just 31 minutes before the cut-off time of 9:46pm for a five-over-a-side match — briefly raising hopes of some play.

However, at 9:23pm the PSL management informed the media that the match had been called off due to the unplayable condition of the outfield.

Questions were raised over ground preparation, as a significant portion of the grassy outfield — more than half the playing area — remained uncovered and fully exposed to the downpour.

On Wednesday, Multan Sultans are scheduled to face Hyderabad Kingsmen. Sultans have made a winning start to the campaign, while the new franchise Kingsmen have lost their first two matches — to defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026