E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Strikes put desalination plant on Gulf island out of service: Iranian media

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Iranian media have said that airstrikes have put a desalination plant on Iran’s Qeshm island in the strategic Strait of Hormuz out of service, though the report did not specify when the attack took place, AFP reports.

“One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted… and is now completely out of service, as it is not possible to repair it in the short term,” the ISNA news agency reported, quoting health ministry official Mohsen Farhadi.

Qeshm is the largest Iranian island in the Gulf, stretching for around one hundred kilometres across the Strait of Hormuz.

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