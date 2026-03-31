Revised PC-I increases Kutchery Chowk remodeling project cost to Rs19bn

Work continues on the Kutchery Chowk remodelling project. The Punjab Communication and Works Department will be submitting a revised PC-I to the Punjab Planning and Development Board. — File photo

RAWALPINDI: The total cost of the Kutchery Chowk remodeling project is set to increase from Rs14 billion to Rs19 billion, as the Communication and Works Department will send a revised PC-I to the Planning and Development Board for approval in a day or two.

A senior official of the Punjab Highway Department confirmed to Dawn that the revised PC-I had been prepared and will be sent to the board for approval.

“There are four main reasons for the increase of total cost of the project: additional pedestrian bridges added to the project which cost more than Rs1.5 billion; more land acquisition made to widen the roads and curves; esthetic work on underpasses and flyovers, and shifting of utility services on the dedicated service corridor,” he said.

He added that the drawing of roads, underpasses and flyovers was also slightly changed to make it more useful for the smooth flow of traffic. He said that the overall design was not changed but changes made to widen the roads.

Communication and Works Department will send PC-I to the Planning and Development Board for approval, says official

According to the official, some funds were also to be spent on horticulture work to make the project more environment friendly. Moreover, to give a clean and green look, three sum wells were also part of the project to improve the drainage system.

It may be mentioned here that work on the remodeling project started in October 2025 and the deadline was April 30. The approved cost of the flyover and one underpass was Rs6.6 billion at Kutchery Chowk. The Jinnah Park underpass and flyover project cost was Rs5.2 billion; and one underpass at Iftikhar Janjua Chowk was approved at a cost of Rs2.7 billion.

For the Iftikhar Janjua Chowk underpass, four kanal and five marla was utilised, mostly from military land, with eight kanal and two marla acquired for the Kutchery Chowk flyover and underpass, and five kanal and 19 marla for Jinnah Park underpass.

However, a senior official of the Punjab Highway Department said that after the start of the project, the land of District Courts, a Petrol Filling Station on Jhelum Road, Jinnah Park and private property was acquired, so the price increased as the payment was made at the market value.

He said that there was a dire need to acquire the land as the government widen the roads and underpasses to avoid hurdle in the smooth traffic flow once the project is completed.

When contacted, Punjab Highway Department Superintendent Engineer Ashfaq Sulehri confirmed to Dawn that the cost of the project had increased to Rs19 billion and the PC-I had been forwarded to the Communication and Works Department which will submit it to Planning and Development Board for the approval.‎

He said there would be no further changes to the project as more than 80 per cent work had almost been completed.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026