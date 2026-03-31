E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Diplomatic push

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ISLAMABAD became the hub of regional diplomacy over the weekend as key states sent their foreign ministers to the capital in order to find a peaceful solution to the disastrous US-Israeli war on Iran.

The top diplomats representing Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye were hosted by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the conflict entered its second month, with no sign of America achieving its nebulous objectives, and the Iranians putting up a tough fight.

In the meantime, the Gulf states have been caught in the crossfire, while the global economy has suffered major jolts, primarily due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, the government deserves credit for its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate matters.

The quadrilateral meeting stressed the need for dialogue, as well as unity within the Muslim world. Noticeably, the language was much softer than previous statements issued by Arab capitals that have used a harsh tone against Iran. Mr Dar will now head to Beijing in order to expand diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

Time is indeed of the essence as the war is expanding and pulling in actors from different parts of the globe. For example, Yemen’s Houthis have struck Israel in solidarity with Iran, while Ukraine has signed defence deals with the Gulf monarchies. Though one should not sound alarmist, when more and more players enter the fray, the chances of miscalculation increase, and an already volatile situation turns into a powder keg waiting to explode. If this happens, the entire region will be impacted, and a painful blow will be dealt to the global economy.

The fact is that the key to de-escalation lies in Washington’s hands. It was America that started this disastrous war, and only America can and should end it, even if it means eating humble pie. Two key decisions must be made.

Firstly, there is dangerous talk of the US planning a ‘limited’ ground invasion, specifically targeting Iranian oil facilities on Kharg Island. Such an invasion would be a disaster of unmitigated proportions. It seems the US has learnt nothing from its own history. Over the past few decades, two American invasions have ended in ignominious retreat: Iraq and Afghanistan. Perhaps President Donald Trump’s administration wants to add Iran as the third.

The Iranians will be defending their homeland, operating in terrain they are very familiar with. The US should take a step back and reconsider. Secondly, Washington must pressure its proxy Israel to immediately stop attacks on Iran and Lebanon.

Unless there is an immediate ceasefire, and plans for a ground invasion are nixed, efforts by Pakistan and other states to prevent escalation will go nowhere. Let Washington create the conditions for peace by immediately halting all hostilities, which Iran should respond to positively.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026

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El Cid
Mar 31, 2026 10:00am
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain have conveyed that they do not want the military operation to end until there are significant changes in the Iranian leadership or there’s a dramatic shift in Iranian behavior,
Recommend 0
Zia Ullah Khan
Mar 31, 2026 10:10am
Its nice to be in limelight and once for Pakistan to be for positive reasons. But I wish our rulers are more concerned about common Pakistanis and their economic conditions.
Recommend 0
Ayesha Sadozai
Mar 31, 2026 10:57am
It's clear that the USA in particular Pres Trump and his close coterie, are all simply following the Israeli lead in this war against Iran . And to stop the war the US must either disregard Israeli designs at once , or they must remove Pres Trump .
Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Mar 31, 2026 11:06am
Its a mess implemented and installed by the West and US, they should clean it up. and it doesn't have a way out this time, no matter how they scope it.
Recommend 0
David
Mar 31, 2026 11:32am
It was a non-starter from the outset. The US, Iran and Israel were not part of the talks for ceasefire and ending war. And then all the signals coming from the US and Israel were aggressive and duplicitous.
Recommend 0
Mohsin Khan
Mar 31, 2026 11:52am
What's the point in these 4 countries sending their foreign ministers to Pakistan when the main parties (US, Israel and Iran) are not part of the discussions? Just like the war was imposed by US and Israel, will the peace also be imposed by Saudi, Egypt, Turkiye and Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sandeep
Mar 31, 2026 01:20pm
What effort? The 2 day summit ended in half a day. Saudi dis not agree with Pakistan and Turkey. The sponsors of peace themselves have disagreement.
Recommend 0
Mohsin
Mar 31, 2026 01:52pm
It's an excercise in futility. Trump is trying to calm the markets hence the ruse of negotiations. He is going to send troops into Iran.
Recommend 0

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