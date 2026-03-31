Raza admits hosting visitors but cites lack of awareness of new PSL rules

LAHORE: Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has said that neither he nor Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi were aware of the updated Pakistan Super League (PSL) security protocol prohibiting players from hosting close relatives or friends in their hotel rooms.

Raza made the remarks at a post-match press conference on Sunday following Lahore Qalandars’ four-wicket defeat to Karachi Kings in PSL 11 at Gaddafi Stadium.

According to a letter sent by Punjab police to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), four visitors — described as close relatives or friends of Raza — were allegedly escorted to his room No. 865 on the eighth floor of the team hotel on Saturday night, despite repeated refusals by the PCB’s security and anti-corruption unit.

The Lahore Qalandars liaison officer and team owner Sameen Rana reportedly made requests to allow the meeting, which were turned down.

However, the visitors were taken to the room at around 11:05pm and remained there until 1:25am, prompting the Lahore police to lodge a formal complaint with the PCB, terming it a serious breach of established security protocols.

Raza, who was born in Pakistan, clarified that he had always followed previous PSL standard operating procedures (SOPs), which allowed family and friends to meet players inside the hotel, though players were barred from leaving the premises.

“By birth I am a Pakistani, so some family members or friends have to meet me and it has happened in the last five editions of the PSL,” he said. “In the past the protocols were that we cannot go out of the hotel to meet anyone but someone can meet us in the hotel, and that I had fully respected.”

He added that he personally knew the visitors and had requested Shaheen to bring them to his room because he could not meet them in the business centre.

“Shaheen did not do any forceful act. I requested him to please bring them… so I am the culprit for that,” Raza said, emphasising that their IDs were handed over to security and they had brought bats for him to select from.

The 39-year-old insisted that Lahore Qalandars were in touch with the PCB over the matter and maintained that neither he nor the captain was aware of the new restriction.

“We will follow all SOPs of the PSL but neither I nor Shaheen was aware of the new SOPs,” he said. Raza also mentioned that the visitors had come with bats for him to choose from, and he was fielding at long-on where dew was an issue.

Shaheen fined

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Lahore Qalandars said it had taken strong notice of the reported incident and initiated a comprehensive internal review to establish the facts and ensure alignment with PSL regulations.

The franchise confirmed that an isolated incident had occurred at the team hotel but said it had been overstated in public discourse and amplified beyond its actual context.

As a voluntary disciplinary measure, the franchise imposed a fine of Rs1 million on captain Shaheen for his involvement and submitted a detailed response along with its observations to the PCB.

The franchise said the matter arose from a misunderstanding rather than a deliberate attempt to violate procedures, reiterating its respect for all security protocols and commitment to strict adherence to SOPs. It also stressed the need for clearer communication of updated protocols to prevent similar incidents in future.

Expressing regret over the publicity surrounding the episode, Lahore Qalandars said the issue had unnecessarily affected the reputation of both the franchise and the PSL at domestic and international levels.

As of Monday, the PCB had not issued any official decision or statement regarding possible disciplinary action against the players or the franchise.

The incident has once again highlighted the strict security measures in place for PSL 11, which is being played amid various challenges, including a fuel crisis that has forced several matches behind closed doors.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026