E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba as Moscow vows to stand by Havana

Reuters Published
The Hong Kong-flagged vessel Sea Horse, carrying some 200,000 barrels of Russia-origin fuel originally bound for Cuba, is anchored near the coast after arriving in Venezuelan waters, in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela March 28, 2026. — Reuters/ File
The Hong Kong-flagged vessel Sea Horse, carrying some 200,000 barrels of Russia-origin fuel originally bound for Cuba, is anchored near the coast after arriving in Venezuelan waters, in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela March 28, 2026. — Reuters/ File
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Russia said on Monday that an oil tanker carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude oil had arrived in Cuba and that Moscow would stand by its friends by working on further supplies despite a US blockade of the island.

The US cut off Venezuela’s oil exports to Cuba after toppling deposed Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on January 3, and US President Donald Trump threatened to slap punishing tariffs on any other country that sent crude to Cuba.

But Trump on Sunday signalled he was reversing course and expressed sympathy for the Cuban people’s need for energy.

The Anatoly Kolodkin was waiting to offload at the port of Matanzas, Russia’s transport ministry said.

The Kremlin said it had raised the issue of the tanker during talks with the US but that Russia felt it had a duty to support “friends” in Cuba.

“This issue was indeed raised in advance during contacts with our American partners,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Cuba has not received an oil tanker in three months, according to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, and its energy crisis has caused blackouts across the country of 10 million. Health officials say the crisis has increased the mortality risk for cancer patients, especially children.

Cuba became dependent on the Soviet Union for oil after its communist revolution in 1959 and needs imported fuel oil and diesel to generate power.

Asked if further Russian shipments would follow, Peskov said: “In the desperate situation that Cubans now find themselves in, this, of course, cannot leave us indifferent, so we will continue to work on this.”

London Stock Exchange Group ship-tracking data showed the Russian tanker had left the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on March 8 and was now moving along Cuba’s northern shore.

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