E-Paper | July 10, 2026

America is in ‘serious discussion’ with ‘new and reasonable regime’ in Iran: Trump

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US President Donald Trump said that America is in “serious discussions” with a “new and reasonable regime” to end its military operations in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that “great progress” had been made so far.

“We will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinisation plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched,’ if the deal is not shortly reached or the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately ‘open for business’,” he said.

He also said that this would be in retribution for our many soldiers and others that Iran had “butchered and killed”.

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