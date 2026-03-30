E-Paper | July 10, 2026

FM Dar suffers ‘hairline fracture’ after fall while hosting Egyptian counterpart

News Desk Published
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar receives Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad on Sunday, Mar 29. —Photo courtesy @@ForeignOfficePk/X
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar receives Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Islamabad on Sunday, Mar 29. —Photo courtesy @@ForeignOfficePk/X
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar suffered a “hairline fracture” in his shoulder after slipping and falling while welcoming Egypt’s foreign minister in Islamabad, his son Ali Dar said late on Sunday.

In a post on X, Ali Dar said his father continued to fulfill his “official duties” despite the injury.

“Ishaq Dar sahib, despite sustaining an injury during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister today, completed all highly important meetings throughout the day on painkillers, Alhamdulillah, in the best possible manner,” he wrote.

He added that around 9pm, following the conclusion of official engagements, a medical examination was carried out at the family’s insistence.

“His X-rays are overall fine. There is a hairline fracture in the shoulder. In the coming few days, his pain will be managed through medications and other precautionary measures. Thank you all for your messages, prayers, and kind wishes,” Ali Dar said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during a four-country meeting focused on promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the path to ending hostilities in the Gulf region.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt as part of a coordinated regional push to de-escalate a conflict that has now completed its first month, raising fears of wider spillover and disruption to global energy supplies.

In a joint review of the situation, the ministers expressed concern over the “devastating impact on lives and livelihood” and agreed that the war “is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction,” Dar said.

They reaffirmed the need for an immediate end to hostilities, stressed unity among Muslim countries, and backed efforts to create conditions for structured negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Dr Dummy
Mar 30, 2026 10:58am
Get well soon, Mr. Dar!
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 30, 2026 12:17pm
The video of Ishaq Dar went viral on social media as he was seen walking and then he slipped from the left side but soon stood on his feet. Ishaq Dar is an elderly person and instead of walking fast he should not walk in hsste. I pray for his early recovery. Get well soon Ishaq.
Recommend 0
chengez
Mar 30, 2026 01:49pm
Courage is something which never goes out of fashion..........never voted for Mian Sb...........But Ishaq Dar ......is playing an important role of history........diligently !!
Recommend 0
Yassir Dar
Mar 30, 2026 02:46pm
Mr. Dar has worked tirelessly for Pakistan since he has landed back after self exile. He has worked well above what is required of his role. We as a nation are indebted to his services. We wish and pray for his health not just for this minor fall but generally.
Recommend 0
Sehban ismail
Mar 30, 2026 03:32pm
The minister is a man of much integrity and importance in both his roles and his significant, untiring efforts in promoting Pakistan is vital and his services laudable.Keep well sir.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe