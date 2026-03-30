FM Dar suffers ‘hairline fracture’ after fall while hosting Egyptian counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar suffered a “hairline fracture” in his shoulder after slipping and falling while welcoming Egypt’s foreign minister in Islamabad, his son Ali Dar said late on Sunday.

In a post on X, Ali Dar said his father continued to fulfill his “official duties” despite the injury.

“Ishaq Dar sahib, despite sustaining an injury during the reception of the Egyptian Foreign Minister today, completed all highly important meetings throughout the day on painkillers, Alhamdulillah, in the best possible manner,” he wrote.

He added that around 9pm, following the conclusion of official engagements, a medical examination was carried out at the family’s insistence.

“His X-rays are overall fine. There is a hairline fracture in the shoulder. In the coming few days, his pain will be managed through medications and other precautionary measures. Thank you all for your messages, prayers, and kind wishes,” Ali Dar said.

The incident occurred on Sunday, during a four-country meeting focused on promoting dialogue and diplomacy as the path to ending hostilities in the Gulf region.

The meeting brought together foreign ministers from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt as part of a coordinated regional push to de-escalate a conflict that has now completed its first month, raising fears of wider spillover and disruption to global energy supplies.

In a joint review of the situation, the ministers expressed concern over the “devastating impact on lives and livelihood” and agreed that the war “is not in favour of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction,” Dar said.

They reaffirmed the need for an immediate end to hostilities, stressed unity among Muslim countries, and backed efforts to create conditions for structured negotiations between Washington and Tehran.