Three killed in separate road accidents

RAWALPINDI: Three people were killed in separate road traffic accidents in the New Town and Naseerabad areas, police said on Sunday.

Iftikhar in his complaint to the police said his cousin Abdullah and Hasnain, a relative who had come from Azad Kashmir, went to visit Chandni Chowk.

Later, they were going to Islamabad on a motorcycle when a car zigzagging on the road hit them from behind. As a result, the motorcycle crashed into the footpath, resulting in injuries to both of them. Hasnain died on the spot, while Abdullah was shifted to hospital where he also passed away. The car rider sped off.

In another accident, a motorcycle rider was killed while his pillion rider was injured critically after a car hit them on Peshawar Road. Umar Farooq and Zafar Iqbal were hit by a speeding car near Kohinoor Mills in the limits ofNaseerabad police station. As a result, Umar died on the spot while Zafar was injured critically.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026