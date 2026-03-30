Rawalpindi Railway Station undergoes overhaul

The main entrance and veranda of Rawalpindi Railway Station presents neat and orderly look after refurbishment.

The nearly 145-year-old Rawalpindi Railway Station has been given a new look, aimed at providing passengers with modern facilities and an improved security system.

Once marked by broken windows, worn-out tiles, ageing platforms and unclean washrooms and waiting areas, the historic building has now been restored to its former glory.

With the financial condition of Pakistan Railways improving, the Ministry of Railways has turned its focus towards upgrading railway stations and introducing airport-style facilities for passengers.

A key landmark of the city, the railway station building was constructed and opened for traffic in 1881. It is divided into three sections, including passenger areas, a freight section, and main offices. The Railways Club building and a police station are located adjacent to the main structure.

Old refreshment stall on platform No.1 adorns a new look.

Built in Anglo-Indian architectural style, the structure features brick and sandstone on its exterior walls. The station has three gates designated for passengers, goods, and VVIPs. Vendors selling books, snacks and tea are scattered across the premises.

Wooden and steel pedestrian bridges connect the platforms, while the old clock, bell and kerosene lamps reflect the building’s historic past.

Railway station and its surroundings are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

In a nostalgic touch, the bell still rings to announce the arrival and departure of trains. Although the waiting rooms have been refurbished, the overall structure remains unchanged and the resting rooms continue to reflect facilities reminiscent of more than a century ago.

Under the recent upgrade, the interior of Rawalpindi Railway Station has been refurbished and developed as a model facility in the country. Platforms have been reconstructed, and modern stalls for tea, snacks, newspapers, and books have been established.

Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounge boasts modern restaurant for passengers waiting for their trains where sandwiches and tea are being served complementary.

Waiting areas have been upgraded, a Commercially Important Person (CIP) lounge has been set up, and washrooms have been made clean and functional.

Modern CCTV cameras have been installed across the station building, parking areas, sitting spaces, and entry and exit points, ensuring constant surveillance. Passengers’ luggage is screened through advanced scanning machines, with contents visible to staff on large screens. Alongside enhanced security, an effective cleanliness system has also been put in place.

Waiting area upgraded with benches and clean washrooms.

Uniformed staff of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company remain engaged in continuous cleaning operations.

Talking to Dawn, Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi said that Pakistan Railways had transformed Rawalpindi Railway Station into a “Safe and Smart Railway Station,” adding that new facilities had been introduced to provide an airport-like experience for the common man, as a majority of people rely on train travel for safe and comfortable journeys across the country.

Aesthetically designed tuck shops on the platform offer quality snacks with food authority oversight. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

He said that the modern “Safe and Smart Station System” had been installed at the station in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), featuring a comprehensive surveillance network comprising 184 CCTV cameras.

He added that Rawalpindi Railway Station had become the first in the country to be equipped with such a modern security monitoring system, enabling continuous surveillance of the station, surrounding areas and reservation offices, as well as effective monitoring of staff performance.

The minister said construction of modern CIP lounges at major stations was also underway to provide a peaceful environment for passengers, with tea and refreshment facilities included. Separate waiting areas for women and families, along with free Wi-Fi and ATM machines, are also being introduced at major stations.

He further said that old coach racks were being replaced with refurbished ones, adding that rakes of three railcars operating between Lahore and Rawalpindi had already been replaced. More than 60 railway stations across the country have been digitalised, while work on the remaining stations will be completed soon.

Apart from station upgrades, the minister said Pakistan Railways was working on outsourcing 15 trains to improve services. He added that the department was moving towards becoming a modern, safe, and passenger-friendly system, noting that “the journey of development continues.”

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026