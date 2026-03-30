E-Paper | July 08, 2026

JUI-F plans ‘mammoth world peace congregation’

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MAULANA Rashid Mehmood Soomro addresses the public meeting in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday.—Dawn
MAULANA Rashid Mehmood Soomro addresses the public meeting in Naushahro Feroze on Sunday.—Dawn
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LARKANA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held a big public meeting in Pacca Ghangra village of Naushahro Feroze district on Sunday to start preparation for a mammoth congregation, ‘world peace conference’, according to a statement issued by the party.

Titled, Amn-i-Alam Ijtama, the congregation is expected to be attended by five million people with distinguished delegates from across the world, including prayer leaders (Imams) of the Masjid-i-Nabawi and Masjid Al-Aqsa, it said, adding that the spectacular event would be held on March 19-21 next year.

The Sunday gathering was addressed by Sindh JUI-F Emir Maulana Abdul Qayom Halejvi, Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro and other senior leaders.

They said that peace is not merely a requirement for Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but it is an urgent necessity for the entire Ummah and the world at large.

Powerful forces have unleased aggression against Islamic countries and they are shedding the blood of innocent and oppressed Muslims, they observed. They reaffirmed their resolve to continue the struggle for a lasting peace under the leadership of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through concrete practical steps.

They condemned the “extremely offensive and inappropriate language” used by US President Donald Trump against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a recent meeting in Miami.

Speaking about the ongoing war on Iran, the JUI-F leaders said that global powers had plotted to pit Islamic states against each and also to trigger sectarian and ethnic strife in these countries through bloodshed.

“To foil such conspiracies, Saudi Arabia’s display of prudence, wisdom and foresightedness is commendable,” the speakers said, adding that the diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt in pursuit of peace were highly commendable.

They said that the nation is fully aware of the hostile designs of global powers against Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and added that no sacrifice would be too big in defending the homelands and the holiest Haramain Shareefain.

Engineer Abdul Razzaq Abid Lakho, Maulana Ab­dul Mujeeb Qureshi, Mau­lana Mohammad Idrees Soomro and several other leaders also addressed the public meeting.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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