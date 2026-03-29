Action plan unveiled to combat drought

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has developed a national drought action plan in an attempt to transition from a reactive to a proactive risk-based approach for drought management, as climate change is making droughts frequent and severe, leading to water stress.

Federal Secretary for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Aisha Humera Moriani, while speaking as a keynote speaker at a national consultative workshop on the National Drought Action Plan (NDAP) on Saturday, said drought was “no longer a distant or occasional risk” but an increasingly persistent threat driven by rising temperatures, water stress, and climate variability.

“Pakistan is already among the countries facing high water risk and drought directly affects agriculture, water resources, food security, ecosystems and livelihoods,” she said, adding that past responses had largely focused on post-impact relief rather than preparedness.

Ms Moriani highlighted the need for a coordinated institutional and policy framework to translate data into action. She acknowledged the role of the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and partners in developing the Pakistan Drought Management System (PakDMS), which provides real-time monitoring and early warning capabilities.

Climate ministry official says drought ‘no longer a distant or occasional risk’, calls for ‘proactive’ approach

“This is a significant step forward. However, data alone is not enough. We need systems that ensure timely data-informed and evidence-based decisions and on-ground implementation,” she said.

The climate change ministry secretary informed participants that the ministry, with support from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and following extensive consultations, had developed a National Drought Action Plan. The plan was structured around key pillars, including planning and resource mobilisation, governance and policy, early warning systems, local mitigation actions and capacity building.

The workshop, attended by representatives from federal and provincial governments, development partners and organisations, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), aimed to finalise an operational framework for implementing the plan. Partici­pants discussed identifying priority sectors, defining institutional roles and responsibilities, and developing a roadmap for short-, medium- and long-term actions.

Aisha Moriani emphasised that effective drought management required strong coordination among federal and provincial governments, technical agencies and development partners. “Drought is a cross-sectoral challenge and requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach,” she stressed.

The secretary reiterated her ministry’s commitment to facilitating coordination with key stakeholders and urged participants to contribute technical inputs to finalise a practical and nationally owned action plan.

Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, a media spokesperson for the ministry, said that Pakistan continued to grapple with recurring and intensifying drought risks due to climate variability, water scarcity, heavy reliance on monsoon rainfall and growing pressure on surface and groundwater resources. The adverse impacts of drought cut across multiple sectors, including agriculture, water supply, energy production and livelihoods, he noted.

He highlighted that despite these risks, responses had largely remai­ned reactive and sector-specific. How­ever, the NDAP would provide a unified framework to shift towards proactive drought risk management by defining strategic priorities, institutional roles and coordinated actions before, during and after drought events, he claimed.

Talking about salient features of NDAP, Saleem Shaikh said it will offer operational drought monitoring and forecasting tools to support timely decision-making. How­ever, he cautioned that without a national action plan, the effective use of such data remains limited.

“Effective and well-coordinated implementation of the NDAP will help bridge existing gaps by providing a strategic roadmap to streng­then preparedness,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026