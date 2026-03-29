In Spectrum: Lakshmi Chowk: Cinema and reinvention of urban crossroads

In the layered urban history of Lahore, few intersections capture the city’s cultural transformations as vividly as Lakshmi Chowk. Once a vibrant node of colonial commerce and later the beating heart of Pakistan’s film industry, the chowktoday survives primarily as a culinary landmark. Yet beneath the aromas of karahi and the neon lights of eateries lies a deeper story about Lahore’s evolving urban identity, where architecture, cinema, and everyday social life intersect.

Drawing upon the cultural histories of Lahore—including the evocative works of Pran Neville—Lakshmi Chowk may be read not merely as a traffic junction but as a symbolic stage upon which the city’s transitions from colonial modernity to postcolonial urbanism unfolded. Within this historical trajectory, the emergence of what this writer has described in other writings as the “Khatri Renaissance” provides an illuminating context for understanding the social forces that shaped this locality during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

The name of the chowk derives from the iconic Lakshmi Building, constructed around 1935 by the Lakshmi Insurance Company. The building has been associated with the nationalist figure Lala Lajpat Rai whose family as well as philanthropic interests were linked with the enterprise. Yet the architectural and commercial significance of the building must be understood within the broader transformation of Lahore’s urban bourgeoisie during the late colonial period. As I have argued, the rise of an assertive Khatri mercantile class in Punjab—particularly in Lahore—generated new forms of economic capital, civic patronage and cultural self-confidence. This phenomenon, described as the Khatri Renaissance, reshaped Lahore’s commercial geography by embedding Hindu and Sikh trading families into the very fabric of the colonial city’s emerging modern spaces.

Originally the mansion of Sir Shadi Lal, one of the earliest Indian high court judges under British rule, the structure was later converted into an office and residential complex when it was purchased by the Lakshmi Insurance Corporation. Its façade, characterised by arches and subtle Art Deco influences, once displayed the image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, symbolising wealth and prosperity. The presence of such iconography in a prominent urban intersection illustrates the cosmopolitan ethos of pre-Partition Lahore, where Hindu, Muslim, and Sikh communities collectively animated the city’s commercial and cultural life. The Lakshmi Building thus represented not only a corporate enterprise but also a visual manifestation of the mercantile modernity that the Khatri community had come to embody in colonial Punjab.

Following the upheaval of the Partition of India, the statue of Lakshmi was removed, yet the building endured as a vestige of Lahore’s pluralist past. In recognition of its architectural and historical value, it was later declared a protected site under the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance of 1985. The persistence of the name “Lakshmi Chowk” in the city’s vocabulary, despite the disappearance of the community that had originally endowed it with meaning, reflects how urban spaces preserve memories even after their social contexts have been radically transformed.

Writers such as Pran Neville have often portrayed Lahore as a city whose cultural vibrancy was inseparable from its public spaces—its cafés, theatres, and bustling streets. In Neville’s nostalgic recollections of pre-Partition Lahore, urban sites were not merely physical locations but arenas of sociability where literature, theatre, and cinema flourished. Lakshmi Chowk epitomized this spirit of urban conviviality. Situated at the intersection of McLeod Road, Nisbat Road, and Abbott Road, it naturally evolved into a gathering point for journalists, performers, and artists. Such spaces embodied the civic cosmopolitanism that defined Lahore during the late colonial era.

By the mid-twentieth century the chowk had acquired a new cultural identity as the nucleus of Pakistan’s film industry, popularly known as Lollywood. Cinemas such as Rattan, Regal, and Plaza transformed the locality into a cinematic district that attracted audiences from across the city. Nearby stood the Royal Park Film Market, once regarded as one of the largest film markets in the world, where production houses operated in close proximity to studios and theatres. Among them was Mahboob Pictures, known for producing the celebrated film Mother India.

The cultural magnetism of the district drew legendary artists whose careers were intertwined with the cinematic culture of Lahore. The playback singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Balraj Sahni both began their film journey in this milieu, while celebrated figures such as Noor Jehan and Sultan Rahi were regular presences in the area’s studios and cinemas. For decades, Lakshmi Chowk functioned as the social nerve centre of Pakistan’s film fraternity, where directors, musicians, technicians, and enthusiasts mingled in cafés and offices, turning the intersection into a dynamic crossroads of creativity.

By the late 20th Century, however, the fortunes of Pakistan’s film industry began to decline due to economic constraints, censorship, and shifting entertainment habits. As studios relocated and cinema attendance diminished, Lakshmi Chowk gradually lost its status as the cinematic capital of Lahore. The once-vibrant Royal Park Market slipped into disrepair, and cinemas such as Rattan stood as fading monuments to a glamorous past.

Yet the history of Lakshmi Chowk illustrates the resilience with which Lahore’s urban spaces continually reinvent themselves. In recent decades the intersection has emerged as one of the city’s most celebrated culinary districts. Restaurants and roadside eateries now dominate the landscape, attracting crowds deep into the night. Among the most famous establishments is Butt Karahi, whose traditional dishes have become synonymous with the gastronomic culture of the city. The shift from cinematic production to culinary consumption reflects a broader transformation in Lahore’s urban economy, yet the sociable energy that once animated the film district remains palpable in the lively gatherings of diners and visitors.

The politics of heritage has also shaped contemporary debates about Lakshmi Chowk. Concerns were raised by preservationists regarding infrastructure projects such as the Orange Line Metro, which some feared might threaten nearby historic structures. Another controversy arose in 2019 when authorities attempted to rename the intersection after the nationalist poet Zafar Ali Khan. Public opposition to the proposal ultimately led to the restoration of the original name, demonstrating how urban toponyms function as repositories of historical memory.

Seen through a longer historical lens, Lakshmi Chowk may be understood as an urban palimpsest in which successive layers of Lahore’s past remain inscribed upon the same spatial surface. The commercial ambitions of the Khatri mercantile elite during the colonial era, the cinematic vibrancy of Lollywood in the mid-twentieth century, and the contemporary culture of food and nightlife all coexist within the symbolic geography of this intersection. What persists through these transformations is the ability of Lahore to absorb change while retaining echoes of its plural and cosmopolitan past.

Lakshmi Chowk, therefore, represents far more than a busy crossroads or a popular food street. It embodies the historical trajectory of Lahore itself—a city shaped by mercantile ambition, artistic creativity, and the resilience of urban memory. To walk through the chowk today is to encounter multiple Lahores simultaneously: the colonial city animated by the entrepreneurial energies of the Khatri Renaissance, the glamorous cinematic hub of Lollywood, and the contemporary metropolis alive with culinary spectacle. In this layered coexistence of histories lies the enduring cultural significance of one of Lahore’s most iconic urban spaces.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026