E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Islamabad High Court scraps civil servants’ promotion supersession

Malik Asad Published
A view from outside the Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File
A view from outside the Islamabad High Court. — AFP/File
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ISLAMABAD: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) has set aside the supersession and deferment of promotion of several civil servants and directed the authorities to reconsider their cases afresh in accordance with the law.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas issued the short order while allowing a series of writ petitions filed by affected officers, including Imran Zafar vs Federation of Pakistan and other connected cases.

The petitioners, through their counsel, including Abdul Rahim Bhatti and others, had challenged their supersession by the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) and the Central Selection Board (CSB), contending that their juniors were promoted through allegedly unlawful and mala fide processes.

In one such case, Imran Zafar questioned the decision conveyed through a letter dated April 16, 2025, following a DSB meeting held on March 25, 2025.

Similarly, in another petition filed by Israr Ahmed Khan and others, the officers assailed their non-promotion in the CSB meeting held on March 13, 2025. Their counsel argued that the board’s composition was defective, as key members could not attend due to the aftermath of the Jaffar Express tragedy.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

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Pakistan

Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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