Two held in Kohat for desecrating national flag

KOHAT: Two persons were arrested here on Saturday for tearing apart the national flag on the third day of Eidul Fitr during a trip to the Tanda Dam here. They hailed from the Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, causing anger and unrest among the people.

A police official said that the district police officer, Shehbaz Elahi, had taken notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the people involved.

SHO Saddar police station Noor Mohammad led several raids and arrested them along with a car.

They were identified as Qadeerullah from Bannu, and Irshadullah from Lakki Marwat.

They confessed to their crime and said they were ashamed of it.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026