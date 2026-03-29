PPP leader Sikandar Hayat passes away

TAXILA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) veteran politician and former member Punjab assembly Dr Sikandar Hayat Khan died after prolonged illness in Hassanabdal on Saturday, family sources said.

A respected physician by profession, Dr Sikandar Hayat Khan was widely known for his dedication to the medical field and his longstanding service to the community. Colleagues and patients alike remembered him as a compassionate doctor who devoted his life to the welfare of others.

Sikandar Hayat, a former provincial minister who was also elected in 1977 and 1988 to the Provincial Assembly seat of PP-15 Attock-IV.

He also contested by-election on NA-59 (Attock) as ARD candidate in 2004 as an alliance candidate against Shaukat Aziz.

Due to his illness and age issues, party affairs used to run by his son Sardar Ashar Hayat Khan, who at present Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division President.

His funeral was offered here on Saturday evening which was attended by a large number of political leaders and party workers.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over his demise.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026