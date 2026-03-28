E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Foreign media association slams Israeli forces’ assault on CNN crew in occupied West Bank

AFP Published
CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond speaks to an Israeli soldier as his team is harassed by the military in the occupied West Bank on March 28. — Screengrab via X/@JDiamond1
CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond speaks to an Israeli soldier as his team is harassed by the military in the occupied West Bank on March 28. — Screengrab via X/@JDiamond1
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

An international media association on Saturday condemned what it described as a “violent assault” by Israeli soldiers who detained a CNN crew in the occupied West Bank this week.

A CNN team was reporting on the aftermath of an assault by Israeli settlers and the establishment of an illegal outpost near the Palestinian village of Tayasir on Thursday when Israeli soldiers detained it, the Foreign Press Association (FPA) said.

“The soldiers aggressively targeted the crew and Palestinian civilians present, pointing their rifles at them,” the FPA said, even after the journalists identified themselves.

“The soldiers repeatedly tried to infringe the CNN crew’s right to film, ordering the crew to stop filming and threatening to confiscate the camera.

“Later, an IDF (Israeli Defence Force) soldier approached CNN’s photojournalist from behind, placed him in a chokehold, slammed him to the ground, and damaged his camera,” said the association, which represents hundreds of journalists in Israel and Palestinian territories.

CNN confirmed the details in its own report on the incident, identifying the photojournalist as Cyril Theophilos.

“This was not a misunderstanding … It was a violent assault on clearly identified journalists and a direct attack on press freedom,” the FPA said.

“The use of force was excessive and dangerous. Pointing rifles at journalists and civilians, physically assaulting a cameraman, and detaining a crew are actions that cross every line.

“Such behaviour reflects a deeply alarming pattern of hostility toward the media and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances,” the FPA said, demanding an investigation into the incident.

The military said the incident will be probed.

“The soldiers’ conduct and statements in this incident do not represent the IDF, go against what is expected of IDF soldiers and will be investigated,” military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani wrote on X.

“I apologised privately, and I will say it again — this shouldn’t have happened. Our job is to maintain law and order, among that is allowing for freedom of the press.”

The incident is the second such event involving CNN this month.

Days ago, during Ramazan, a CNN producer was left with a fractured wrist following an “unprovoked assault” by Israeli police officers.

That incident happened when journalists were documenting worshippers praying outside the walls of the Old City in East Jerusalem.

Violence in the West Bank has continued unabated even after the October 2025 ceasefire in Gaza, and since the outbreak of the current war in the Middle East, there has been a fresh spate of deadly attacks by Israeli settlers.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe