UAE and Qatar arrest hundreds over online videos of Iranian attacks

Authorities in the UAE and Qatar have arrested hundreds of people since the war began, accusing some of spreading rumours and others of merely sharing videos and imagery of Iranian attacks, the NYT reports, citing statements published by their official news agencies.

Some in the Emirates and in Bahrain have even been charged with “glorifying” the attacks, the governments said. In Kuwait, three men were accused of making a satirical video that officials said “harmed the country’s national security interests” the NYT added.

Read more here.