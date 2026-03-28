Punjab CTD arrests 36 suspected terrorists in a month, including 2 of TTP

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested 36 suspected terrorists belonging to various banned organisations in province-wide operations over the past month.

Those arrested included two dangerous suspected terrorists of Fitna-al-Khawarij from Faisalabad and Jhelum, recovering heavy explosives and weapons, according to a press release issued by the CTD.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The press release said that in a month-long campaign, CTD Punjab arrested a total of 36 terrorists from various banned organisations and foiled a major terrorist plan during operations across Punjab.

According to the spokesperson, CTD conducted 366 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts, questioning 338 suspects and seizing weapons, explosives, and other prohibited materials.

It said that the arrested suspects belong to the TTP and other banned groups, hailing from Lahore, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Okara, Khanewal, Chiniot, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Jhelum.

The press release said that recovered items include 6,262 grams of explosives, 34 detonators, 34 feet of safety fuse wire, five improvised explosive devices (IEDs), pamphlets of banned organisations, magazines, a prima card, mobile phones, and cash.

The CTD spokesperson said the terrorists had planned attacks on key buildings in multiple cities. Thirty-one first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations were underway.

He added that 7,799 combing operations were conducted with local police and security agencies, resulting in 296,521 people being checked, 1,261 suspects being questioned, 1,090 FIRs registered, and 709 recoveries made.

CTD reaffirmed that it remained “committed to ensuring a safe province and vowed that no effort will be spared to bring terrorists and anti-state elements to justice”. “Citizens with relevant information are urged to contact the CTD helpline at 0800-11111.”

In mid-February, the Punjab CTD had claimed to have arrested 26 suspected terrorists across the province over the past month.

On January 17, the provincial CTD claimed to have foiled a major terror plan by arresting 49 suspected terrorists in a month-long crackdown, including a “dangerous operative” allegedly linked to India’s intelligence agency RAW.