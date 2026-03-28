E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Tiger Woods arrested, charged with DUI after Florida crash

AFP Published
Tiger Woods is driven from the Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. — AFP
Tiger Woods is driven from the Martin County Jail after being arrested for driving under the influence after a car crash on March 27, 2026 in Stuart, Florida. — AFP
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Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday after a rollover crash near his Florida home, authorities said, as the 15-time major champion’s golf career veered into fresh turmoil.

Woods, 50, escaped injury but was detained after his vehicle clipped a truck while attempting to overtake on a residential road on Jupiter Island, flipping onto its side before sliding to a stop.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods — who was arrested for driving under the influence in 2017 — showed signs of “impairment”, although he passed a breathalyser test.

“When it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he’s been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test in the crash,” Budensiek said.

In line with Florida DUI laws, Woods was detained at the county jail for eight hours and was photographed departing the facility in a car late on Friday.

A booking photo showed a red-eyed, stubbly-chinned Woods when he arrived at the jail about two hours after the crash.

Budensiek said drug recognition experts who examined Woods at the scene found the golfer “lethargic” and believed he was impaired with “some kind of medication or drug”.

No drugs or medication were found in his vehicle and since Woods refused the urine test, his right under Florida law, authorities “will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash”, Budensiek said.

‘Could have been worse’

While neither Woods nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured, Budensiek said the incident on the two-lane road “could have been a lot worse.”

“Had somebody been moving in the opposite direction, we would not be having a conversation saying there was no injuries,” he said.

Budensiek said he didn’t know how fast Woods was driving in the moments before the crash.

He said the driver of the truck had slowed to make a turn, then tried to move to the side of the road when he saw Woods’s fast-moving vehicle attempting to overtake him.

“When I show you the photos, they kind of speak for themselves…you can see that (Woods) slid for a decent space before he came to a stop,” said the sheriff, who said that after the crash Woods climbed out of the passenger-side window of his Land Rover.

President Donald Trump expressed sympathy for Woods in remarks to reporters in Miami following the incident.

“He’s got some difficulty, there was an accident, and that’s all I know,” Trump said.

“Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person, amazing man, but, uh, some difficulty.”

Woods was arrested in Jupiter in 2017 after police found him asleep at the wheel of his damaged car. Woods eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving and said he had taken a mix of painkillers.

Five years ago, Woods was involved in a serious car crash in California that left him with severe right leg injuries that required pins inserted in his foot and ankle and a rod in his tibia as well as a follow-up surgery in 2023.

Woods returned from that crash at the 2022 Masters, where he struggled to walk all four rounds on the way to a 47th-place finish.

Woods, whose clean-cut image was left in tatters after a 2009 sex scandal that upended his career, has been working to return from an Achilles tendon rupture last March and back surgery last October.

He competed earlier this week in the TGL simulator indoor golf league finals and had not ruled out playing in next month’s Masters, where his five victories include his first major title in 1997 and his most recent in 2019.

“This body … it doesn’t recover like it did when it was 24, 25. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying,” said Woods, who last competed in a PGA Tour-level event at the 2024 British Open. “I keep trying.”

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