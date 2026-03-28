Four killed as heavy rains batter Balochistan

QUETTA/GWADAR: At least four people were killed in rain- and thunderstorm-related incide­nts as heavy showers continued to lash 27 districts of Balochistan — including the provincial capital Quetta and Gwadar — over the past five days, causing widespread damage to mud houses and roads, particularly in the northern parts of the province.

Officials of the Prov­in­cial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Friday that heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms were continuing across the province, severely affecting 27 out of 41 districts. Fatalities have also been reported.

“Four people, including a child, have been killed and two others injured in rain-related incidents so far, while property dama­­ge has also occurred,” the PDMA said. A child was swept away in a seasonal stream in the Jaff­a­r­abad area of Nasirabad division, while a man died when the roof of a mud house collapsed in Kholu district.

Two more people died in Kech District after being swept away by floodwaters while attempting to cross a stream. “Heavy rains have washed away dozens of mud houses in Kech, Harnai, Kholu, Jaf­farabad, Qila Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, and other areas,” a senior PDMA official told Dawn.

Gwadar and other southern areas of the province have received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, severely disrupting normal life.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026