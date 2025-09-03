Four killed in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and four suffered injuries as rains lash several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. Several neighbourhoods of Peshawar were flooded.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority said two people were killed in Khyber tribal district, while Buner and Tank districts reported one death each in roof collapse and mudslide incidents.

Several parts of the provincial capital, including Hayatabad, Regi and Warsak Road, were inundated due to flooding in the Budhni nullah.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Bilal Ahmad Faizi told Dawn that rescue workers evacuated at least 200 people from those areas.

Several Peshawar neighbourhoods flooded

He said that last night’s rain caused floodwaters to enter houses in Arbab Cottages Colony, Madina Colony, Regi Model Town and the surroundings of Budhni Bridge, leaving many families stranded.

Mr Faizi said Rescue 1122 teams safely evacuated women, children and elderly persons in special boats.

He said children stranded in a school bus, families trapped in their homes and people stuck in flooded streets were also rescued.

Residents said basements in most houses in those areas were inundated.

Also, Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services remained suspended for several hours due to inundation of the corridor.

TransPeshawar, the operator of the mass transit, said in a statement that all BRT services had been suspended due to the inundation of corridor and feeder routes. The bus service on the main corridor was restored in the afternoon.

In Khyber tribal district, 12 houses were damaged, while several electricity poles were uprooted.

The flash floods washed away link roads in several localities of Landi Kotal and Jamrud.

Police and Rescue 1122 personnel said most houses were damaged in Malagori sub-tehsil of Jamrud as floodwater entered several rooms. Over a dozen electricity poles were also uprooted.

In Landi Kotal, floodwaters damaged Dargai-Kam Shalman Road. Traffic to the Sheen Pokharea in Loe Shalman was also suspended due to landslides.

The rainwater inundated the children’s park adjacent to Hamza Baba’s mausoleum, with several houses suffering damage in Peero Khel, Angor Bagh and Ugda Darra localities.

The Afghan families bound for their country were seen stranded on roadsides, with no proper shelter to protect them from heavy rainfall.

The rain also lashed several parts of Mohmand tribal district. Flash floods in upper parts of the district caused widespread destruction in Safi, Baizai and Khewazai subdivisions.

Khakh Bazaar in Safi tehsil was the worst-hit area, with dozens of shops, warehouses and factories swept away or badly damaged by the deluge, according to assistant commissioner Usman Hamza.

Meanwhile, Baizai sub-division also received heavy rain, affecting Mazari Chena, Lakhkar Kalay, Koda Khel, Spinky Tangi and Khwreena areas in Baizai tehsil along with Kong, Khadikhel, Kaka Kor and Babi Kore in Khewazai tehsil.

Assistant commissioner of Baizai Noman Hafeez and tehsildar went to those areas to monitor the situation.

Mr Hafeez said two arteries in Khewazai, including Kung Village Road and Attokhel-Atta Bazar Road, were severely damaged by floodwaters, while Kuzo Kass bridge was washed away by floodwaters. An 11KV electricity transmission line was destroyed in Soor Daag village of Khewazai.

Floodwaters also inundated residential areas in Safi, Khewaizai and neighbouring Michnai, Prachavi bazaar, Kado Koor and Shaheed Banda localities.

Multiple houses collapsed or were damaged, while crops were ruined. Key roads and a bridge in Khewazai were washed away, hampering rescue and relief efforts.

In the Lower South Waziristan tribal district, torrential rains triggered landslides at several points of the Wana-Gomal Zam Road near Sheen Kai, bringing traffic to a halt.

Additional deputy commissioner Khalid Qayyum said a debris clearance operation was launched with the help of heavy machinery.

Officials of the district administration said the road closure caused long queues of vehicles on both sides, with patients and commuters suffering the most.

The transporters union said traffic was temporarily diverted to the Wana-Jandola route to the people’s misery.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Kohat, Orakzai and several other parts of the province. The PMD said Kakul recorded 38mm of rainfall, Upper Dir 27, Saidu Sharif 20, Peshawar nine and Takhtbai seven.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025