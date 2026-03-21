E-Paper | March 21, 2026

US Issues 30-day sanctions waiver for sale of Iranian oil at sea

Published March 21, 2026 Updated March 21, 2026 07:17am
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The Trump administration has issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of ‌Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says.

According to Reuters, this is the third time the US has ⁠temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks.

The US had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on Friday issued a general license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 20 to April 19, according to the license posted to ‌the ⁠Treasury Department’s website.

3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken on March 2, 2026. — Reuters/File
3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken on March 2, 2026. — Reuters/File
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