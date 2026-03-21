US Issues 30-day sanctions waiver for sale of Iranian oil at sea

The Trump administration has issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of ‌Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says.

According to Reuters, this is the third time the US has ⁠temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks.

The US had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on Friday issued a general license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 20 to April 19, according to the license posted to ‌the ⁠Treasury Department’s website.