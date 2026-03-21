US Issues 30-day sanctions waiver for sale of Iranian oil at sea

The Trump administration has issued a 30-day sanctions waiver for the purchase of Iranian oil at sea to ease energy supply pressures since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says.
According to Reuters, this is the third time the US has temporarily waived sanctions in about two weeks.
The US had previously eased sanctions on Russian oil and on Friday issued a general license allowing the sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products loaded on vessels as of March 20 to April 19, according to the license posted to the Treasury Department’s website.