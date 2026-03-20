E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Four held for illegal excavation of placer gold in Indus

Our Correspondent Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:31am
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TAXILA: Police in Attock have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in illegal quarrying of gold placer in the river Indus and seized machinery and equipment used in the drilling during a crackdown launched in the jurisdiction of Attock Khurd police station, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, a team launched a crackdown against individuals engaged in unlawful mining and quarrying activities in the Indus River in violation of section 144 imposed by the district administration on the directives of the Punjab home department. During a successful operation, four suspects were taken into custody.

Police also confiscated machinery and other tools allegedly being used for illegal gold mining. A case has been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is underway.

The assistant commissioner, Arif Qureshi, told Dawn that the district administration, on the directives of the Punjab government, has already banned unauthorised excavation of placer gold and other minerals in the area of the Indus River in Attock district for two months while the mines and minerals department is working to put precious deposits’ excavation up for auction.

Moreover, the same police foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab under tomato crates during a check on the GT road at a joint check post on Thursday.

According to police sources, a team from Attock Khurd Police Station intercepted a suspicious pickup at the Search Park checkpoint.

The vehicle, loaded with crates of tomatoes, was searched thoroughly, leading to the recovery of six kilograms of hashish concealed skillfully beneath the consignment.

The accused was taken into custody on the spot. Police said a case has been registered against the suspect under Section 9-C of the Anti-Narcotics Act, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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