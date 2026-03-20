Three Pakistani films set to hit cinema screens on Eid

KARACHI: An understatement: a handful of Pakistani films will be released on this Eidul Fitr. The fact remains that Pakistan has not been making a big number of movies for the last few decades and efforts are now being made — such as the one by the Punjab government which has set up Punjab Film Fund — to give the film industry an economic push.

But the war in the Middle East, too, has affected the footfall in cinema houses in one way or another. Petrol prices have gone up and the pricey tickets are increasingly becoming a problem for those who appreciate the art of filmmaking. It remains to be seen what the future holds for cine-goers.

Three Pakistani films will hit multiplexes and single screens this year. The first is Aag Lagay Basti Mein written and directed by Bilal Atif Khan. It has been in the news primarily for its lead pair, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa. As can be ascertained from the title of the project, it is light-hearted romantic tale.

Then there is the Punjabi film Bullah penned by Nasir Adeeb and helmed by Shoaib Khan. Shaan Shahid stars in the film alongside Sara Loren, Saleem Sheikh, Adnan Butt and Naeema Butt. Bullah is an action-packed venture that announces the return of Shaan after a long hiatus.

Besides Aag Lagay Basti Mein, Bullah and Delhi Gate, Hollywood film Project Hail Mary will also be released

The third is Delhi Gate with Nadeem Cheema in the director’s chair. Its cast includes Shafqat Cheema, Javed Sheikh, Roma Michael, Khalid Butt and Suzain Fatima. It focuses on the life trajectory of a journalist and a software engineer who run into each other at Lahore’s Delhi Gate. By the time of filing this report, one of the cineplexes had put the phrase ‘subject to censor’ under the titles Aag Lagay Basti Mein and Delhi Gate, while Bullah had the cautionary ‘parental guidance’.

Another noticeable factor this year is that premiers for the above-mentioned films did not take place. Or even if one or two did, they did not happen with the kind of fanfare that’s associated with them. One could say that it’s understandable primarily for the sociopolitical and economic environment that has enveloped the entire world.

Apart from the Pakistani releases, the one prominent Hollywood movie that’s going to hit cinema screens on Eidul Fitr is Project Hail Mary. It has an A-list Hollywood start Ryan Gosling leading the pack of actors such Sandra Huller, Lionel Boyce and Ken Leung. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the directors of the film which falls into the ‘science fiction’ category.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026