Balochistan police arrest 497 proclaimed offenders

QUETTA: Balochistan Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir has congratulated provincial police personnel for arresting 497 proclaimed offenders over the 40-day special campaign launched against criminals wanted by police for cases of murder, attempted murder, robberies and kidnapping for ransom.

He announced cash rewards and CC-1 certificates for police officers from Kachhi, Hub, Quetta, Sibi and Kohlu and Ziarat districts.

Presiding over a meeting on Thursday to review law and order situation in the province, the IGP expressed satisfaction over the performance of police personnel.

He said that last year only 587 proclaimed offenders were arrested, while in 2026, during the special campaign launched on Jan 26, 497 proclaimed offenders were arrested till March 18, which reflects the dedication and coordinated efforts of the police force.

The IGP also announced cash awards for the districts that showed good performance during the campaign.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026