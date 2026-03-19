E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Weak INFRASTRUCTURE

From the Newspaper Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 10:09am
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Weak INFRASTRUCTURE: This is with reference to the report ‘Plan to reconstruct 183 key roads finalised’ (March 4). While the report may have provided some relief to frustrated commuters, there is a genuine concern about the quality and durability of the reconstructed roads. The city needs infrastructure that is built to last for years to come. Unfortunately, this has not been the case, and things will not improve unless all new development work is carried out by capable contractors under the super-vision of diligent municipal inspectors. The Sindh chief minister, being a qualified civil engineer jhimself with extensive professional experience, is expected to take serious steps to improve the functioning of Karachi’s municipal bodies.

Shehzad Ahmed
Karachi

SHORTCUTS: Following the recent road excavation from New Town Police Station to Islamia College on Main Jail Road in Karachi, traffic was temporarily diverted to nearby residential streets opposite New Town Police Station. Although the main road has been opened now for traffic, some public transport minibuses (routes X-23 and G-7) continue using the narrow streets as shortcuts. This poses safety risks to residents, particularly children. The relevant authorities should take necessary action in this regard.

Roofi Abdul Razzak
Karachi

PEHALWAN GOTH ROAD: This is with reference to the report ‘Karachi mayor okays Rs4.2bn plan to revamp four major road corridors’ (Jan 3). The road, leading from Race Course, passing through PIA Society in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, and ending at Pehalwan Goth, is in a shambles for the last three years. Huge craters and potholes make it impossible for pedestrians and vehicular traffic to use this road. The residents had heaved a sigh of relief in December last year when the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had announced a plan to rebuild the road with laying of larger pipes for smooth flow of sewage and rainwater. Unfortunately, no concrete activity has been seen since.

Rafi Ahmed
Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

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