E-Paper | March 19, 2026

Hittler faces Zielinski as French town’s election contest goes viral

AFP Published March 19, 2026 Updated March 19, 2026 08:04am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: French voters will cast ballots for mayors in major cities including Paris on Sunday, in a second-round municipal vote that will gauge the political mood a year ahead of key presidential elections.

In most of the country’s 35,000 communes, candidates were elected last week in the first round. But in larger districts, set for a second round, the election is expected to give an indication of voter leanings ahead of the 2027 polls, when the far-right National Rally (RN) party sees its best chance at seizing power as President Emmanuel Macron steps down.

A win for Hittler?

In the village of Arcis-sur-Aube around 150 kilometres east of Paris, a man called Charles Hittler is in the lead for mayor, with a certain Antoine Renault-Zielinski in third place.

The race is looking tight in the French capital, a densely populated city of two million that attracts millions of tourists every year. Socialist candidate Emmanuel Gregoire, a 48-year-old former deputy of the outgoing mayor, came first on Sunday with 37.98 percent.

Runner-up Rachida Dati, a right-wing former culture minister aged 60, is hoping to win in the capital after 25 years under leftist leadership. She scored just 25.46pc in the first round, but is hoping that a centre-right candidate joining her list will boost her chances. After a far-right contender stepped out of the race, RN party president Jordan Bardella backed Dati.

The far right

Macron called snap polls in 2024 intending to stem advances by the far right, but instead lost his majority, with the RN becoming the largest party in the lower house of parliament.

Now the anti-immigration party is trying to establish itself further locally, including before town councillors later this year vote for members of the Senate. According to the party, it and its allies have been re-elected in 10 communes.

It has kept the southern city of Perpignan of 120,000 inhabitants — the largest in France to be run by the far-right party. It was victorious for the first time in 14 more districts, it has said, and could still win in other areas, especially in the south of the country. But only victories in cities will signify real progress.

Its candidate is leading far ahead in Toulon, a southern city of 180,000 residents. If captured, it would be the largest under RN control to date. It is also leading in Nimes, a city of 150,000, but only by a very small margin.

The left

In recent elections, leftist and centrist parties have allied in the second round to prevent a far-right win. But the left has been fractured since the fatal beating last month of a far-right activist blamed on the hard left, and accusations against its leader of antisemitic remarks.

Gregoire has ruled out any alliance with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) in Paris, and Payan rejected one in Marseille. But other leftists joined lists with LFI rivals, as in the western cities of Nantes and Brest.

In the southern city of Toulouse, the fourth-largest in the country with more than 500,000 residents, a left-wing candidate has joined forces with the LFI runner-up to challenge a frontrunner from the right.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Larijani’s killing
19 Mar, 2026

Larijani’s killing

THE US-Israeli attempt to wipe out Iran’s top leadership is not likely to have the intended effect of making the...
War’s hunger toll
19 Mar, 2026

War’s hunger toll

THE conflict between the US, Israel and Iran continues to widen with far-reaching repercussions.The UN’s World ...
Let them in
19 Mar, 2026

Let them in

THE government need not be so difficult. Former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, have not ...
Exit strategy
Updated 18 Mar, 2026

Exit strategy

MOST members of the international community, particularly states in the greater Middle East, are gravely concerned...
Unsafe trains
18 Mar, 2026

Unsafe trains

SUNDAY’S accident involving the Shalimar Express has once again brought into sharp focus the deep structural and...
Disappointment in Dhaka
18 Mar, 2026

Disappointment in Dhaka

FOR a side looking for lift-off after a disappointing T20 World Cup, it was despair for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe