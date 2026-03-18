Sherry Rehman expresses sorrow over Larijani’s killing, say loss could create political vacuum

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed sorrow over Iran security chief Ali Larijani’s death, describing it as a “significant loss with serious implications for regional stability”.

In a statement, she said that it represented a major setback for peace in the Middle East and warned that rising tensions between Iran and Israel could spiral into a broader conflict, potentially engulfing the entire region.

Rehman added that the loss of Larijani could create a significant political vacuum, the effects of which may be far-reaching.

She emphasised that further escalation would pose grave risks not only to regional security but also to global peace.