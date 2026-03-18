E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Sherry Rehman expresses sorrow over Larijani’s killing, say loss could create political vacuum

Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 05:49pm
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PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has expressed sorrow over Iran security chief Ali Larijani’s death, describing it as a “significant loss with serious implications for regional stability”.

In a statement, she said that it represented a major setback for peace in the Middle East and warned that rising tensions between Iran and Israel could spiral into a broader conflict, potentially engulfing the entire region.

Rehman added that the loss of Larijani could create a significant political vacuum, the effects of which may be far-reaching.

She emphasised that further escalation would pose grave risks not only to regional security but also to global peace.

Ali Larijani, former speaker of the parliament of Iran, reacts as he registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran on May 31, 2024. — WANA via Reuters
Ali Larijani, former speaker of the parliament of Iran, reacts as he registers as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran on May 31, 2024. — WANA via Reuters
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