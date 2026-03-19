THE WATCHLIST: FROM BAKER STREET TO BALLROOMS

With Eid holidays and March 23 joining up to provide a long weekend, these are some of the trending shows to catch up on after the guests leave…

Young Sherlock (Amazon Prime, 2026)

Young Sherlock

At the time of writing this review, Young Sherlock was trending at #2 on Amazon Prime in Pakistan. This limited series is a stylish origin story that imagines the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes long before he becomes the cool, calculating mastermind of Baker Street we all know.

Set in 1870s Oxford, the series follows a rebellious 19-year-old Sherlock (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), who finds himself entangled in a murder mystery that threatens his freedom. As he investigates it further, his raw instincts and budding deductive skills slowly begin to resemble the genius investigator readers know from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes books.

Produced by Guy Ritchie, the eight-episode series mixes Victorian intrigue with fast-paced action and a lot of beautifully filmed drama. We see how Holmes forms an uneasy friendship with a young James Moriarty, who we know is later to become a rival — and villain — who will define his future. It is a trope borrowed from other stories adapted for the big screen, such as the friendship and rivalry between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series.

From the rebellious origins of Sherlock Holmes to prehistoric creatures brought back to life and the latest heartbreak in the Regency era universe, this week’s streaming Eid watchlist offers spectacle, intrigue and romance…

This version of Sherlock is inspired by the Young Sherlock Holmes novels by Andrew Lane, although viewers of the show have complained that the portrayal of Holmes strays too far from the character portrayed in Doyle’s books. However, the show’s blend of mystery, adventure and character-building makes it an entertaining look at how a brilliant but reckless teenager begins his transformation into the world’s greatest detective.

Young Sherlock is an entertaining watch, especially with the family. We are in the age of action-heavy adaptations and, in that department, Young Sherlock does not disappoint.

The Dinosaurs (Netflix, 2026)

The Dinosaurs

From the director of the iconic Jurassic Park (1993), Steven Spielberg, The Dinosaurs on Netflix is a visually spectacular four-part docuseries that brings the prehistoric world roaring back to life.

Narrated in the unmistakable voice of Morgan Freeman and executive-produced by Spielberg, the series traces the rise and fall of dinosaurs across roughly 170 million years — from their small beginnings in the Triassic era to their dramatic extinction 66 million years ago.

Using cutting-edge CGI, the show recreates ancient ecosystems populated by creatures both iconic and obscure, from the towering Tyrannosaurus rex and armoured Ankylosaurus to early proto-dinosaurs like Marasuchus. I was completely taken aback by how Spielberg and his team managed to weave together an engaging narrative, making us sympathise with the dinosaurs, beings that existed millions of years ago.

Each episode unfolds like a prehistoric drama: predators stalk through dense jungles, herds migrate across volcanic plains and fragile species evolve in a rapidly changing world.

What makes the series engaging is its storytelling: rather than simply listing facts, it follows dramatic moments of migration, hunting and survival, almost like a wildlife film set in deep time. Dinosaurs ruled Earth for over 165 million years, far longer than humans have existed. Had it not been for the asteroid that hit the Earth, wiping them out, they would still be here today. The Earth was their planet.

The Dinosaurs is an epic, cinematic reminder of how strange, violent and awe-inspiring our planet once was.

Bridgerton, Season 4 (Netflix, 2026)

Bridgerton, Season 4

The latest season of Bridgerton on Netflix is dripping with scandal, secrets and swoon-worthy romance — exactly the kind Lady Whistledown would approve of — and also heartbreak.

Season Four finally shines the spotlight on free-spirited artist Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), whose world turns upside down when he meets the mysterious “Lady in Silver” at a dazzling masquerade ball. The woman behind the mask is Sophie Baek, played by breakout newcomer Yerin Ha, whose Cinderella-like story quickly becomes the talk of the “ton”.

But the real gossip surrounds one of the season’s deliciously formidable newcomers: Katie Leung. Fans of the Harry Potter films will recognise her as Cho Chang — Potter’s love interest, at least for a bit. (It’s hard to believe so much time has passed since the Harry Potter films came out!) In Bridgerton, Leung plays the icy and calculating Lady Araminta Gun and fans online have been buzzing about her scene-stealing performance. According to Leung’s interviews, she absolutely loved playing the villain and that “it came surprisingly naturally.”

One of the most devastating moments in Season Four is spoiler alert the sudden loss of John Stirling (Victor Alli), although readers of the Bridgerton books would not be surprised by this. John’s storyline and, in particular, his loving relationship with Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd), had become a fan favourite for its tenderness and sincerity. How the series shows the loss is through muted scenes of grief and lingering silences. Francesca’s heartbreak is especially moving, as the loss reshapes her journey and leaves one reflecting on how fragile happiness can be, even in a story built around love.

One of the critiques that the show has received online is that, while the season has cameo appearances by Anthony Bridgerton (Johnathon Bailey) and his wife Kate Sharma (Simone Ashely) at Anthony’s wedding and John’s funeral, we haven’t seen the eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) or her husband, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), since they appeared in the first season (although there was a brief appearance of Dynevor in Season Two). Dynevor has given interviews in which they have said they won’t just return for a quick cameo, but rather only when they are offered meatier roles.

Still, it’s just so unrealistic that Daphne wouldn’t attend the wedding of at least three of her siblings and the death of her brother-in-law (Seasons Three and Four). That’s a glaring hole in the filmed Bridgerton universe that is hard to overlook.

The series, nevertheless, remains an entertaining watch, with the internet already gifting us memes and reels from this season. Early reactions praised the chemistry between Thompson and Ha, while social media was abuzz with Leung’s deliciously villainous turn.

The writer is a former member of staff. She can be reached atsyed.madeeha@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 19th, 2026