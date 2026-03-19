FICTION: FAME, AMBITION AND MANIPULATION

Accepted

By Matthew Lycakis

Self-published

ISBN: 978-1764036108

262pp.

Matthew Lycakis is a crime-thriller author based in the Gold Coast of Australia, balancing a busy corporate career with writing. With Accepted, his debut novel, he offers a gripping and dark narrative that dives headfirst into the sinister underbelly of fame, ambition and manipulation.

The book serves as a stark commentary on the exploitation of youth and the price of acceptance in a world driven by power, secrecy and social currency. Set primarily in Gold Coast, Accepted follows the journey of Kath Corrigan, a high school track star with Olympic dreams and a fractured family life. Narrated in the third person but often from Kath’s perspective, the story opens with familiar young adult themes — athletic ambition, teen popularity and family dysfunction — but quickly pivots into a psychological thriller brimming with suspense and social critique.

Diving into the storyline, Kath is a student athlete with a strong social media presence and a seemingly bright future. Her best friend, Jasmine — another rising star — introduces her to ‘The Group’, an elite, secretive organisation masquerading as a talent management agency. The Group offers luxury, be it private jets, designer clothes or exclusive parties. But the price is steep.

Kath soon finds herself entangled in a web of manipulation, abuse and coercion. Her identity is moulded to fit The Group’s aesthetic and agenda, her privacy stripped away under constant surveillance and “initiations”. Lycakis slowly peels away the glitzy facade to reveal a cult-like organisation, exploiting vulnerable young talent for power and profit.

A powerful debut novel merges suspense with emotional depth and captures the dangerous allure of acceptance in an age dominated by influence and image

Parallel to Kath’s story is that of James William, a detective with a haunted past. When young girls begin disappearing or turning up dead, James is drawn into the investigation. As he pieces together the clues, his journey intersects with Kath’s, leading to a high-stakes rescue mission involving federal agents and deep-rooted criminal networks.

The novel’s backdrop, from high school tracks and suburban kitchens to luxury islands and underground societies, is meticulously constructed. The story ranges from the recognisable to the surreal, yet remains grounded in its characters’ emotional turmoil. Lycakis’s decision to switch perspectives between Kath and James enriches the narrative and adds tension.

Lycakis writes in a crisp and direct style, with dialogue that flows naturally. He blends elements of a psychological thriller with crime and coming-of-age fiction. The pacing accelerates as the plot thickens, reflecting Kath’s descent into, and eventual rebellion against, the darkness she’s been lured into.

Kath is a standout protagonist. Her emotional arc is complex, and she evolves from a confident teen into someone deeply conflicted and fearful, yet ultimately courageous. Her vulnerabilities — a mother battling addiction, a yearning for stability and a thirst for recognition — make her real and relatable. Jasmine, though initially enigmatic, becomes a tragic figure whose past choices haunt her present. Georgina, another complicated character, starts as a cold handler for The Group but later reveals a broken past and becomes an unlikely ally. James, burdened by trauma and his strained family life, serves as the novel’s moral compass, often walking the line between professional duty and personal demons.

Accepted highlights stories that reveal how cult-like systems prey on the fragile, especially women. However, it maintains a distinct narrative style and focuses heavily on themes of surveillance, manipulation and institutionalised abuse cloaked in glamour.

While Accepted offers a gripping and emotionally resonant ride, some readers may find its thematic darkness overwhelming. The plot is emotionally heavy and at times grim, with depictions of coercion, abuse and mental breakdown. Lycakis avoids too many descriptions, but the weight of trauma is deeply felt, so this may not be for readers seeking a light thriller.

The novel’s conclusion, while satisfying in terms of narrative closure, ties things up a bit too neatly, given the chaos that precedes it. However, a few supporting characters, particularly those within The Group’s inner circle, could have benefitted from deeper psychological insight. While the dual narrative structure is effective, James’ storyline occasionally risks slowing down the momentum of Kath’s emotionally charged arc.

That said, the author’s intention is clear: to unsettle, to interrogate systems of power and to amplify the voices of those navigating a world that often preys on ambition. In this, he succeeds remarkably well. Accepted is a powerful debut novel that merges suspense with emotional depth. It captures the vulnerabilities of adolescence and the dangerous allure of acceptance in an age dominated by influence and image. Lycakis’ portrayal of a young woman thrust into a corrupt world, and her fight to survive it, is both harrowing and hopeful.

With a strong female lead, tight plotting and a haunting commentary on modern-day exploitation, Accepted makes a compelling case for itself and is a must-read for fans of the contemporary thriller genre. It is recommended for readers who enjoy stories that confront hard truths and explore the shadows lurking beneath the spotlight.

The reviewer is a content lead at a communications agency

She can be reached at sara.amj@hotmail.co.uk

Published in Dawn, Books & Authors, March 19th, 2026