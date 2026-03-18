Iraq asks Iran for oil tanker passage through Strait of Hormuz: minister

Iraq was in contact with Iran to try to arrange passage for some of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, the country’s oil minister has told local media, AFP reports.

Before the outbreak of war on February 28, Iraq mainly shipped its oil — roughly 3.5 million barrels per day — from the southern Basra fields via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Communications are underway with the relevant authorities to authorise the passage of certain oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, in order that we can resume our exports,” Iraqi oil minister Hayan Abdel Ghani has told local TV station Al-Sharqiya, referring to the Iranians.

“We need to provide them with the identity of these ships, their name, their affiliation, who owns them,” he added.