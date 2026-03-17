FM Dar reviews regional developments, directs authorities to facilitate Pakistani nationals

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had directed all relevant authorities to “remain fully engaged and maintain close coordination, particularly to facilitate and support Pakistani nationals in the region, while closely monitoring the situation”, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

Dar issued these instructions while chairing a meeting to review evolving regional developments, the FO said in a post on X.

During the meeting, the FM took stock of ongoing efforts by Pakistan’s missions in the region and coordination with relevant departments”, the post said.