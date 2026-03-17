Government urged to halt eviction drive against slum dwellers

ISLAMABAD: The residents of slums in Islamabad have expressed deep concern and distress following recent announcements regarding their possible eviction.

Community representatives stated that thousands of slum dwellers were going through severe mental stress due to the uncertainty surrounding their homes.

Leaders of the Christian community said they were peaceful and law-abiding citizens. They appealed to the government not to leave them helpless and ensure that residents of Christian settlements are not rendered homeless.

The representatives of the community expressed these view at a press conference held at the National Press Club, where they also presented a joint charter of demands. Minority leader J. Salik, Executive Director of the United Council of Churches Pastor Samson Sohail, former Member National Assembly Asiya Nasir, former member National Commission for Minorities Albert David, retired Captain Babar Bernard Masih, Shahzad Sehotra, Jameel Khokhar along with other political, religious and social leaders spoke at the press conference.

Community leaders say 2015 Supreme Court order about rehabilitation of kutchi abadi residents be respected

Recently, the CDA conducted operations in G-7 Shaper Colony and Rimsha Colony. According to the civic agency, in G-7 some commercial and residential structures were removed which were built in a public park. In Rimsha Colony, some junkyards and shops were also removed. The CDA has termed these two slums illegal and an encroachment on state land.

These actions upset the slum dwellers, who say the CDA verbally informed them that the operation will continue. Subsequently, for the last a few days, the slum dwellers have been protesting against CDA’s expected operations.

The participants of the press conference demanded that the eviction process in kutchi abadis be immediately halted.

They stressed that no demolition or eviction should take place without prior consultation with the residents and without providing alternative housing arrangements.

They also announced that a representative committee, comprising community members, would soon be formed to address the issue.

The speakers stated that the residents had raised their concerns peacefully. “We have not taken to violence, nor have we organised protests or rallies. These settlements are not illegal by any means; they have existed for decades,” they said.

They pointed out that Rimsha Colony in Sector H-9 was itself settled by the CDA in the past. A decision had also previously been made to construct an overhead bridge in the area so that residents would not face displacement due to road development.

The community leaders demanded that the eviction process be immediately suspended and that the 2015 Supreme Court order regarding the protection and rehabilitation of kutchi abadi residents be fully respected.

They also noted that Pakistan is currently passing through a sensitive phase in the global context, and any action that could create unrest should be avoided. In view of the holy month of Ramazan and the prevailing circumstances, they said, such announcements should not have been made, as they have created deep anxiety and disappointment among the residents of these settlements.

The speakers said the residents of these communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and have contributed significantly to the country’s development.

They appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately order a halt to any operation against the slums.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026