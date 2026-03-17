CDA orders early completion of national bus terminal

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday directed early completion of the design of national bus terminal, which will be built in I-14.

Presiding over a meeting on the proposed terminal, CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa directed officials concerned to ensure that the best possible design is prepared for the project.

“Open competition should be held among architects to further improve the design. Process for procuring the services of consultant for this project should be expedited.”

According to a press release issued by CDA, the meeting was also attended by Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning and Design, Dr Khalid Hafiz, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch and other senior officers.

The meeting was told that the terminal will be constructed on 31 acres in I-11/4.The proposed site and traffic management plans for the project were also presented during the meeting. The terminal will have a capacity for over 100 bus bays and will include commercial areas, petrol pumps and parking. Similarly, service stations, a taxi stand and a maintenance workshop will also be established there. The terminal will be connected to 11th Avenue in the future.

The chairman CDA said that the best financial and operational model should be developed for the construction and operation of the terminal. He directed that relevant stakeholders be taken on board for the construction and operationalisation of the project.

An officer of CDA said that all stakeholders, particularly owners of bus terminals, will be taken on board for the project.

“We have already held a meeting with stakeholders, owners of terminals and transporters. We are will hold more meetings with remaining owners as we want to shift all bus stands to the proposed I-14 national bus terminal,” the official said.

CDA workers protest halt to Eid allowance

Thousands of CDA employees are upset after learning that the management has stopped their Eid allowance.

CDA employees have been receiving the Eid allowance for the last 20 years. However, this year they said the management had halted the process of releasing funds.

After the failure of talks with the member finance and other officials, the CDA Mazdoor Union (CBA) announced a protest for Tuesday in front of the chairman’s office.

One of the CDA employees told Dawn that projects worth billions of rupees were being launched in the authority, but when it came to paying the Eid allowance to employees, the management was showing reluctance.

According to the CBA union, since 2006 employees have been receiving an Eid allowance during religious festivals under a formal agreement.

General Secretary of the Mazdoor Union Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin stated that this year the Eid allowance was also approved in accordance with the decision of the CDA Board and a mutual agreement, and a formal notification was issued.

However, its implementation was later stopped, causing concern and anger among CDA employees.

When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said “this decision is in strict alignment with the austerity measures adopted by the federal government in light of the prevailing national economic circumstances.”

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026