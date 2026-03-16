Iran thanks Pakistan for extending ‘full solidarity’ with Iranian govt, people facing US-Israeli aggression

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has thanked the government and people of Pakistan for extending their “strong solidarity and support” with Iran and its people who were facing aggression from the US and Israel.

In a post in Urdu, Araghchi said: “On this blessed, divine, and spiritual day and hour, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their full-throated expression of solidarity and support with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the face of the aggression by America and the Zionist regime.”