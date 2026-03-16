Tesfay sets second fastest ever women’s marathon time

BARCELONA: Fotyen Tesfay ran the second-fastest race in women’s marathon history as she triumphed in Barcelona on Sunday.

Tesfay completed the 42.2km in 2 hours 10 minutes 53 seconds in what was her first competitive marathon.

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich set the record in 2024 in Chicago but is currently serving a three-year suspension for doping.

“Today was fantastic — not what I was expecting, but it is good,” said the Ethiopian. “My plan was to attack the world record but today there was a lot of wind, I was not able to push in the last part. In the next marathon I would like to try for the world record.”

Tesfay, 28, came in nearly eight minutes quicker than Kenyan runner up Joan Jepkosgei Kiplimo, while Ethiopian Zeineba Yimer finished third.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026