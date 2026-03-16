Young man dies by suicide

SUKKUR: A young man took his own life on Sunday in his home located in Bhitai Colony, within the jurisdiction of the C-Section police station of Sukkur.

Identified as 20-year-old Moeen Ahmed, the man took the extreme step allegedly over a domestic dispute.

Local police reached the spot and shifted body to the Civil Hospital of Sukkur for a postmortem examination.

Police have started an investigation into the matter to determine the exact motive for the suicide, they added.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026