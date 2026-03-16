Sewerage development projects worth Rs25.8bn continue in Multan

LAHORE: The Punjab government is implementing sewerage development projects worth Rs25.8 billion in Multan to resolve long-standing drainage and sanitation problems in the city.

Under the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) 2025-26, the package includes six major sewerage schemes focusing on rehabilitation of disposal stations, replacement of aging sewerage pipelines and expansion of sewerage services to previously unserved areas. The projects are being executed by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Multan.

According to the documents available with Dawn, under the plan, augmentation and rehabilitation of disposal stations Phase-II will be carried out at the cost of Rs4.4bn, while Phase-III has been approved at Rs4.5bn. Similarly, the replacement of outdated sewerage infrastructure in Multan city Phase-III will cost Rs3.7bn, while Phase-IV has been allocated Rs4.5bn to upgrade the city’s aging drainage network.

Another major scheme includes the provision of sewerage services in unserved areas of Multan, costing Rs4.10bn, while establishment of a sewerage system in Jahangirabad and adjoining areas, including construction of a disposal station, will be completed at an estimated Rs4.4bn.

Officials said Phase-I development works worth Rs5.6bn will be completed before June 30, 2026, focusing on the most critical sewerage issues in priority areas. The phase includes installation of 232km of sewerage, construction of one new disposal station, rehabilitation of 17 disposal stations, rehabilitation of 64km of roads, and development of 0.7 million square feet of tuff tiles and PCC pavement.

Meanwhile, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal visited Multan and reviewed the progress of the ongoing sewerage development projects.

During the visit, he inspected the upgrade of disposal stations, installation of sewerage, and a pipe manufacturing facility.

Multan Wasa Managing Director Faisal Shaukat briefed Mr Mengal on the technical aspects, construction standards and progress and completion timelines of the projects.

During the briefing, officials informed that sewerage installation and rehabilitation works were progressing rapidly in several key areas of the city. In Hussain Agahi, installation of a 2,000 feet sewerage line with an 18-inch diametre has been completed, while in Gulgasht’s Naveed Biryani Street, an 880 feet 18-inch diameter line has also been installed.

Similarly, 1,300 feet of sewerage pipelines with 12-inch and 18-inch diametres have been laid in Basti Suraj Kund. In Kaiyanpur, installation of a 24-inch sewerage line through thrust boring is underway, with 125 feet completed out of the total 250 feet.

The secretary also inspected the Old Shujabad Road and Jahangirabad Disposal Stations upgrade projects.

Wasa officials said the Old Shujabad Road facility currently had a capacity of 145 cusecs, which would increase to 205 cusecs after upgrade while Jahangirabad Disposal Station has a capacity of 135 cusecs. Construction of screening chambers and collecting tanks has already started at both sites.

At the pipe manufacturing factory, Mr Mengal reviewed production process, raw materials, engineering standards and pipe quality. He directed officials to ensure that all construction materials meet prescribed engineering standards to prevent future technical faults or structural weaknesses.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress, Mr Mengal instructed the officials to ensure quality, transparency, speed and sustainability at every stage of project implementation.

Officials said the timely completion of these mega projects would significantly reduce urban flooding, sewage overflows, rainwater accumulation and environmental pollution, providing residents of Multan with improved civic infrastructure and a cleaner urban environment.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026