Rs15bn sewerage project for Rawalpindi to complete by June-end

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab government launched a project worth Rs15 billion to upgrade the sewerage system in the garrison city.

The project is likely to complete by June-end, before the upcoming monsoon season.

Large-scale development projects are underway in Rawalpindi to improve the sewerage system and urban infrastructure under the Punjab Chief Minister Development Programme.

In this regard, Secretary Housing Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal visited various development sites in the city and reviewed the progress of on the projects. During a briefing, he was informed that for the first time in Rawalpindi, a project worth Rs15 billion had been launched for the revamping of the sewerage system.

Under this project, work on laying 82 kilometres new sewerage lines is progressing rapidly. In addition, a tw0-km-long drain will be constructed for the effective disposal of rainwater, while a new disposal station with a capacity of 16 cusecs is also part of the project.

Besides installation of 20 new tubewells, work underway to ensure water supply from Rawal, Khanpur dams

Officials said all development works will be completed by June 2026. Wasa officials also gave a briefing to the secretary housing regarding the ongoing development activities. They said a nine-km-long water supply line on Sixth Road was near completion.

The secretary also reviewed the ongoing development works on Hashmatullah Road and later visited Chahan Dam. He directed Wasa Rawalpindi to complete the desilting of Nullah Leh on time and take effective measures to protect the city from urban flooding before the upcoming monsoon season. He also directed all officers to ensure personal monitoring of field activities and expedite efforts for the timely completion of projects. He said no negligence or inefficiency will be tolerated.

Contractors were told to increase their workforce to ensure the timely completion of development projects.

According to the secretary housing, all pre-monsoon preparations will be completed in line with the directions of the chief minister to safeguard citizens from potential difficulties. He said apart from the sewerage system, Punjab government was working to improve the water supply system in the garrison city.

He said besides installation of 20 new tubewells, work was ongoing to ensure water supply from Rawal and Khanpur dams. Under new projects, 12 million gallons daily (MGD) water will be provided from Chahan Dam, an additional five MGD from Rawal Dam and eight MGD from Khanpur Dam. Moreover, 35 MGD water will be available from Daducha Dam, the feasibility of which has been started and work will be completed in next two months.

Wasa spokesman Umer Farooq told Dawn that under the sewerage upgradation project, union councils 1 to 20 and 33 to 41 will benefit in the initial phase. He added that the project will help achieve Sustainable Development Goal targets and provide sanitation services to the people.

He also said the work on the project will be completed by June end.

He said the Punjab government had provided funds while Wasa will bear operation and maintenance costs from its own sources.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026