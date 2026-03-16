Islamophobia poses serious challenge to peaceful coexistence: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that Islamophobia poses serious challenge to peaceful coexistence, social harmony.

He called upon the global community to take collective measures to counter the growing manifestations of hatred prejudice against Muslims.

On the occasion of International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the Senate chairman observed that the persistence of Islamophobia in various societies undermines the fundamental principles of equality, human dignity and religious freedom enshrined in international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He noted with concern that incidents of hate speech, discrimination and attacks against Muslim individuals and places of worship continue to occur in different regions, posing a serious challenge to peaceful coexistence and social harmony.

He emphasised that Islam is a religion rooted in peace, compassion and justice, and any attempt to associate it with extremism or violence reflects a deliberate distortion of its true teachings.

The chairman Senate said promoting tolerance and mutual respect among civilizations and religions is essential for global stability and harmony. He urged governments, parliaments, international organisations and civil society to strengthen legislative, policy and institutional measures aimed at combating religious intolerance and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all communities.

Mr Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled commitment to advancing interfaith harmony, respect for all religions and the protection of minority rights.

He added that combating Islamophobia is a shared global responsibility and called upon the international community to work collectively to promote understanding, inclusivity and respect for diversity in order to build a more peaceful and just world.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, in his message, said there is an urgent need to eliminate growing hatred and prejudice against Muslims around the world. He said the international community must take effective legal measures to prevent hate crimes and promote respect and tolerance among people of different religions and cultures.

The minister stated that Islam is a religion of peace, compassion and justice, and linking it with extremism reflects a lack of understanding. He added that Pakistan has consistently raised its voice against Islamophobia at international forums and stressed the need for concrete global efforts to address the issue.

Mr Magsi said that prejudice against Muslims also affects the safety and security of overseas Pakistanis, who continue to play an important role in the development of societies around the world. He noted that Pakistan is committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for minorities and continues to promote interfaith harmony and mutual respect.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026