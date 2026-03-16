US President Donald Trump’s administration could announce as early as this week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera has reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.
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US President Donald Trump’s administration could announce as early as this week that several countries have agreed to form a coalition to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera has reported, citing The Wall Street Journal.