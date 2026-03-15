Food imports rise to $6.41bn in July-February

ISLAMABAD: Paki­stan’s food import bill surged 18.41 per cent to $6.410 billion during the first eight months of 2025-26 from $5.413bn in the same period last year, mainly due to increased arrivals of sugar and edible oil.

In contrast, exports of raw food items plunged 34.38pc to $3.394bn in 8MFY26, compared with $5.173bn a year earlier. Export volumes declined across most major food categories, except for meat. The most pronounced decline was seen in rice exports, including both basmati and non-basmati varieties.

The rise in food imports points to the country’s increasing reliance on external supplies amid continuing shortfalls in domestic production, particularly of pulses, along with supply constraints. The increase was largely driven by higher purchases of sugar, edible oil and tea to meet local demand.

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed that palm oil accounted for the largest share of imported food items, followed by pulses, tea, soyabean oil and sugar.

Exports shrink 34pc to $3.39bn

Pakistan imported 308,887 tonnes of sugar in 8MFY26, representing an unprecedented year-on-year increase of 12,118.61pc from 2,528 tonnes in the same period last year. In terms of value, sugar imports surged 7,028.25pc to $174.713 million in 8MFY26 from $2.451m a year ago, indicated official trade data.

The dramatic rise comes in response to the government’s decision to allow sugar imports in a bid to address domestic shortages and stabilise market prices. Retail sugar prices have been fluctuating between Rs150 and Rs180 per kg in various cities, prompting authorities to step in and ease supply constraints through imports.

The value of palm oil imports rose 21.53pc to $2.734bn during July-February from $2.251bn a year ago. In terms of quantity, import of palm oil rose 14.95pc to 2.541 million tonnes in 8MFY26 from 2.210m tonnes in the corresponding period last year. This suggests higher consumption of edible oil and ghee in the country.

However, imports of pulses decreased by 21.89pc to $492.095m from $630.019m in the same period last year.

Soyabean oil imports value plunged 47.17pc to $106.372 million 17pc from $201.352m in 8MFY25.

The import bill for all other food items rose 38.07pc to $2.006bn in the 8MFY26 from $1.453bn a year ago. The value of imports increased 4.72pc to $437.985m from $418.259m.

The import of milk, cream and milk food for infants grew by 3.63pc to $94.408m in July-Febr­uary, up from $91.105m last year despite the tax introduced in the budget.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026