Swiss reject US overflight requests linked to Iran

GENEVA: Switzerland said on Saturday it had refused two US requests to fly over its territory in operations linked to the current Middle East war, citing its neutrality under international law.

“In total, two requests linked to the war in Iran were refused, while a maintenance flight and two requests for transport aircraft were approved”, the Swiss government said.

The two Swiss flight refusals concerned reconnaissance flights on March 15.

“The law of neutrality prohibits overflights by parties to a conflict for military purposes related to that conflict,” it said, citing the Iran war.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026