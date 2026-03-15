Principal suspended after tree cutting at agricultural college in Quetta

QUETTA: The principal of an agricultural college has been suspended with immediate effect after Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti took serious notice of the reported cutting of trees inside the college premises following the circulation of videos and photographs of the incident on social media.

CM Bugti termed the alleged tree cutting a violation of environmental protection principles and contrary to government policies, stressing that illegal felling of trees would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Following his directives, the principal of the agricultural college has been suspended to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation. Officials said the suspension is intended to facilitate a fair inquiry and establish the facts surrounding the case.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry, identify those responsible, and determine whether negligence, mismanagement, or violations of rules occurred at any level. He warned that if wrongdoing is proven, strict legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026