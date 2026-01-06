Massive tree cutting leaves Shakarparian ‘bald, barren’

ISLAMABAD: The picturesque Shakarparian in the federal capital has been left devastated after large-scale tree cutting activities, turning four patches of the area into a “bald and barren” land.

This has sparked concerns and unrest among local residents and environmentalists alike.

At the length of Shakarparian road, there was a thick forest. However, now trees have almost been completely removed from four patches of the area near Lok Virsa.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) stated that only paper mulberry trees were removed, which had been causing pollen allergy.

However, it is hard to believe that there were all paper mulberry trees in the area.

CDA says trees removed from the area were exclusively paper mulberry which were causing pollen allergy

“I can’t believe that in this area there were overwhelming numbers of paper mulberry, may be there could be large numbers, but other species also existed. Now, this area is giving a look of a barren land,” said a citizen, Mohammad Kaleem.

“If CDA is saying that all chopped trees were paper mulberry, no one will buy this argument. I want to challenge CDA to show any area in Islamabad, at least three acres, with 100pc paper mulberry trees,” he said.

He added that it seems besides paper mulberry other trees in large numbers were also chopped down.

“No, we will not believe that there were 100pc paper mulberry in this area, no this is not a fact, rather a cover-up story,” he said, adding the authorities should hold an inquiry to fix responsibility.

“The inquiry should be conducted on scientific basis. One click of Google image will clear everything. The trees with light green leafs are paper mulberry trees and trees with dark green are Sheesham,” he said.

Another citizen, Shameem Ahmed, said that he always feel calm while travelling on this Shakarparian road, but “today, I was surprised to see massive tree cutting. In the past, you even can’t sneak into other area, but now, in other parts of the forest too, there are gaps between trees, which pointed out that massive trees were cut down,” he said.

Waseem Khan, another citizen, said that now from Shakarparian area, the Expressway was visible.

In the past, you couldn’t see anything even a few metres away, but now the Expressway is visible. Look at this area; it’s now bald and barren. This issue warrants a proper inquiry. In the future, this tree cutting will become a source of increasing temperatures,” he said.

In Shakarparian, there are at least four patches (plots), collectively of around 15 acres, which are presenting almost a look of barren land. It seems, besides paper mulberry, Sheesham trees were also removed.

Meanwhile, some trees were also chopped off at the length of the Expressway in H-8, where a park is being developed.

There was a park in this area, which is now being expanded and overhauled.

Though, almost no tree was inside the park, on the edge towards the road, there were some grown trees until recently. But that have been cut down.

Similarly, trees are also being felled in Park Road, where a dual carriageway is being constructed to provide smooth entry to Margalla Enclave – a joint venture of CDA and DHA - from Park Road.

Sources said that besides the road, an interchange will also be constructed on Park Road for the housing project.

It is relevant to note here that people have been accusing the CDA of tree cutting in the said areas and there is uproar on social media.

Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan also raised his voice against the massive tree cutting.

The CDA falls under the administrative control of Interior Ministry.

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi during the inauguration of Shaheen Chowk recently stated that every effort had been made during construction work to avoid tree cutting.

He said for protection of one tree at Shaheen Chowk underpass site, the alignment of the road was a little bit changed.

However, he has yet to take action or order an inquiry against massive tree cutting in Shakarparian, H-8 and Park Road area. When contacted, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said only paper mulberry trees were cut in Shakarparian after a proper procedure.

“I will send you the details in writing,” he said.

He said trees removed from Shakarparian were exclusively paper mulberry. “An order from the Supreme Court (Suo Motu Case 2023), which declared Paper Mulberry a severe allergen and mandated its replacement with indigenous species.” He said that approximately 37pc of Islamabad’s population was affected during the pollen season (March–April).

“CDA will plant 30,000 indigenous trees at Shakarparian only to restore and enhance the green cover.”

About H-8 and Park Road, he said: “Development of the park in H-8 and other places, any trees removed were assessed and will be replaced with a sufficient number of indigenous plants as per our policy of compensatory plantation. We ensure that such projects align with ecological balance and public welfare. We are actively implementing a city-wide plantation drive to replace non-native species with indigenous trees, enhancing biodiversity and reducing pollen allergy risks.”

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2026